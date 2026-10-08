Isaias Strengthens Into The First Hurricane Of The Atlantic Season

Isaias strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season overnight as it heads toward the northern Gulf Coast. Isaias nearly broke the record for the latest hurricane to form in the season, which has been unusually quiet due to a strong El Niño. The record for latest hurricane to form in the Atlantic dates back to 1905, when the first hurricane didn't form until October 8.

As of 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was moving east northeast at 9 mph.

Forecasters predict that Isaias will strengthen into a major Category 3 storm before making landfall late Friday night or early Saturday morning, becoming the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States in two years.

A hurricane watch has been issued from the Mississippi coast to the Florida Panhandle. Forecasters warned that dangerous storm surge could impact a larger area from southeast Louisiana to Florida’s Big Bend.

Isaias is predicted to dump between seven to ten inches of rain, which could cause flash flooding along the coast. As the storm moves inland, it is expected to weaken but could still dump one to three inches of rain in Tennessee and the Carolinas.

Florida and Alabama declared states of emergency ahead of the storm as officials urged residents to prepare for the hurricane. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered mandatory evacuations in two counties along the Florida Panhandle.