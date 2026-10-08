Jimmy Eat World Just Got Their Own Library Card

It just took some time, but now you can get a Jimmy Eat World library card.

The rock band, which hails from Mesa, Arizona, is being celebrated by their hometown library with a limited-edition Jimmy Eat World library card. The limited-edition card is available to anyone who lives, works or goes to school in Maricopa County — and current cardholders can swap their existing card for the Jimmy Eat World version.

The Mesa Public Library collaboration also includes a collection of book recommendations picked by "The Middle" hitmakers. Their selections include works by Ernest Hemingway, Carl Hiaasen, Tobias Wolff and David Grann.

The group's library card joins similar collaborations between libraries and musicians like Jay-Z and Laufey.

The honor arrives as the rockers celebrate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album Bleed American. Jimmy Eat World launched a North American anniversary tour in June and are set to wrap the tour in November.