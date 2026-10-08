Legend adds that he already had plans to travel to Paris for an event, so he decided to meet with Pharrell at the studio inside Louis Vuitton's headquarters. The decorated singer-songwriter says they worked in the same corner-office studio that Clipse and Pharrell used to make their recent album. They spent a few days working on music before Legend was convinced to make the rest of the album.



"The great thing about working with Pharrell is you're not only getting his music input but you're getting the visual input, and he's the creative director of Louis Vuitton. He has such a great creative team around him. They've been helping me with every visual that we've been doing and it's all coming out so beautifully."



Co-written and produced by Pharrell, MUSE has a "Black James Bond aesthetic" with a mix of Black music, including gospel, doo-wop, classic soul, Afrobeat, and hip-hop. Over the past few weeks, Legend and Pharrell have released two singles from the album, "Daylight" and "Fireflies." MUSE is set to drop on October 23.



Watch the entire discussion with John Legend on Netflix. Check out more clips from the interview below.

