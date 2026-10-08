KATSEYE's Sophia Sets Return To Group: What To Know

Sophia Laforteza is making her return to KATSEYE in the new year.

On Thursday (October 8), HYBE x Geffen announced that while Sophia remain on a hiatus from the group through the rest of the year, including from KATSEYE's North American WILDWORLD tour and promotional activities, she will resume group activities starting the first week of January 2027, per Billboard.

In a statement, the company shared that the singer has been "prioritizing her health and well-being" with the full support of the group in her time away and they look forward to "welcoming her back as KATSEYE continues this next chapter together in 2027.

"We are incredibly grateful to EYEKONS for the continued love, support, and understanding you've shown Sophia and KATSEYE," the statement continued. "Thank you for standing by her, and we look forward to celebrating her return with you in the new year."

Sophia shared her excitement about returning in her own statement on her Instagram Stories, thanking fans for "giving me your patience, grace, and understanding" and saying that their kindness has "given me more strength than you know."

"It hasn't been easy, but I have been putting in the work by receiving the care I need, learning the tools to better support myself, and doing everything I can to nurture my well-being," she said.

The 23-year-old singer explained that she has learned "so much" about taking care of herself and will continue that work and training to come back better than ever.

"My hope is to return feeling happier, healthier, stronger, more grounded, and ready to give you everything I've been wanting to give you. I'm holding onto that so tightly," she said. "I can't wait to share the stage with my sisters again and look out to all of you. Please continue to support and cheer on my girls!!! Trust that we've been keeping in touch, and know that you are always on my mind."

Sophia and KATSEYE first announced her temporary break in August to focus on her health after "consultations with medical professionals ... advised that she take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery."

"It truly breaks my heart to have to miss out on a lot. You know how much I love being on stage, performing, and sharing these moments with you," Sophia said at the time. "Making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first. I'm realizing that if I don't take care of my mind and body now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long."