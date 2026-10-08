Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Jennifer Lawrence Calling Her 'Annoying'

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing what really went down behind the scenes after Jennifer Lawrence called her annoying.

Kardashian revealed that Lawrence reached out to her following her remarks while speaking with friend Simon Huck during the season eight premiere of The Kardashians on October 8, per E! News. The drama stems from when Lawrence said the Poosh founder was "more annoying than ever" and was "[driving] me nuts" during a lie detector interview with Die My Love costar Robert Pattinson for Vanity Fair in November 2025.

Lawrence has even called out the comments herself earlier this year while speaking with Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast in January, admitting that she needs to be better at watching what she says in interviews.

"I see my quotes, and they're insane," she said. "Like, 'Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian annoying.'"

Kardashian revealed that she received an email from the Hunger Games actress about her comments, even writing, "I just feel like I'm one of your sisters." Even Kardashian admits that the clip doesn't seem as bad now as she originally thought but that it happened at a "sensitive" time in her life, People reports.

"When I rewatched it, I was like, oh it's not that bad, actually," she said. "But I'm also like, it was a really sensitive week when she sent it, and I felt like our show was airing and everybody was ganging up on me."

Kardashian also recalled a conversation with her mom Kris Jenner where she said, "OK, she thinks she's one of my sisters, I'll f---ing slap the s--- out of her.' I was like, 'Invite her over and we can go — I'll go for it like she's my sister.'"

The Lemme founder said Lawrence's email was "so nice" and she was thinking of the best way to respond.

"I mean, do I say something funny? Like, 'You can come over and I'll beat your f---ing a--?'" she said, joking, "I'll just say, 'Next time you wanna come over, we can go at it, Kourtney and Kim style.'"