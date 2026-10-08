Lil Wayne Says He’s Got Numerous Unreleased Collaborations With Drake

Lil Wayne and Drake have been down since 2007, when they first collaborated on "Man of the Year" off the Canadian rapper's second mixtape, Comeback Season. Since then, the duo has released a slew of hits together, including "Ransom," "Successful," "Forever," "Right Above It," "I'm Goin In," "Miss Me," "The Motto," "HYFR," and so many more. When asked if he would release his unreleased material, Wayne said, "Of course, yeah."



"I edit stuff up when, I don't want to use the word 'bored,' but when I'm doing nothing, I edit that stuff up and send it to his phone so he can hear the new versions of it and get him going," Wayne added. He claims that Drake asks, "When we dropping this?" every time.



Drake and Lil Wayne last collaborated on "You Only Live Twice" with Rick Ross from Drizzy's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. They also reunited with Nicki Minaj on "Seeing Green" that same year. After five years without a hit together, Lil Wayne and Drake's next collaboration is long overdue.



Watch the entire episode below.