Minka Kelly & Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Split After 4 Years Of Dating

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds have reportedly gone their separate ways.

People reports that the Ransom Canyon actress, 46, and the Imagine Dragons frontman, 39, have broken up after nearly four years of dating, with a source close to the former couple telling the outlet that the split "happened recently."

Kelly and Reynolds first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 after they were spotted having a date night in Los Angeles, but they didn't make their red carpet debut as a couple until May 2026 when they attended the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in L.A., per E! News.

In August, Kelly shared a video highlighting her morning routine but featured her then-beau seemingly doing her skincare for her, Page Six reports. She also recently shared a photo roundup on Instagram of her and Reynolds enjoying a trip to Disneyland with his kids, captioning the post, "No place I'd rather be."

Prior to his romance with Kelly, the musician was married to Aja Volkman. The couple married in 2011 but separated in 2022 and Volkman officially filed for divorce in April 2023. They share four children: Arrow, 14, twins Gia and Coco, 9, and Valentine, 7.

Kelly was previously linked to Trevor Noah, dating off and on between 2020 and 2022.