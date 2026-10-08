Mother Accused Of Neglect For Letting Daughter's Teeth Decay, Making Her Unable To Eat Solid Food

A Scranton mother is facing criminal charges after her seven-year-old daughter’s teeth decayed so badly that she could not eat solid food, according to police and local officials. Maria Lopez-Paz, 39, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after Scranton police responded to her home on Thursday (September 10) following reports that the child was not being fed and possible drug use in the residence.

According to the Scranton Times Tribune, a county Office of Youth and Family Services case manager told officers the girl was not attending school because she was not vaccinated. Police quickly scheduled an emergency interview and medical assessment for the child.

During the interview, the girl told officers that the only time she was not in pain was when she was asleep. She also described poor living conditions in the home, mentioning the presence of cockroaches, rats, and bugs. The child said she drank milk when she was hungry, as reported in the official complaint.

On Monday (September 14), caseworkers brought the girl to a dentist, who determined she had never received dental care. The dentist found 10 cavities, large areas of decay, and said the girl would need multiple extractions and procedures. Investigators also discovered the child had not seen a doctor since 2024, when the family moved to Pennsylvania.