New Law Gives Farmworkers a Pay Increase

California farmworkers will receive a pay increase starting January 1, thanks to a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The law, Assembly Bill 2646, sets a minimum hourly wage of $19.75 for farmworkers covered by the federal H-2A guest worker program and corresponding domestic workers. This is an increase from the previous rate of $16.90 per hour.

The H-2A program allows agricultural employers to bring foreign workers to the U.S. for temporary or seasonal farm work when there are not enough available domestic workers. The new wage applies to both H-2A workers and local employees performing similar work for the same employer in the same county. According to FOX26, the law aims to restore a wage floor that was previously reduced, offering better compensation for some of California's lowest-paid workers.

Supporters of the measure, including the United Farm Workers, argue that it will help alleviate financial struggles for farmworkers, many of whom work long hours under challenging conditions. Assemblymember Maggy Krell, who authored the bill, emphasized the need for fair compensation, stating, "This is a very modest bill that restores farm worker pay at $19.75 an hour."

However, the law has faced criticism from agricultural groups and growers who warn of potential negative consequences. As reported by KSBW, opponents argue that the increased wage could lead to higher production costs, which may be passed on to consumers, and could result in fewer hours and shorter seasons for workers.

Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia criticized the legislation, saying, "California families are burdened by the nation’s highest cost of living and yet we now have another new economically stupid mandate imposed on the state’s farmers." He added that many farmers cannot absorb or pass along the increased labor costs, potentially leading to job losses and higher food prices.

Despite the opposition, the new wage floor will take effect in January, with future increases tied to annual cost-of-living adjustments in California. The California Farm Bureau Federation expressed concerns that the law will make farming more expensive in the state, where 86% of farmers reportedly have second jobs to make ends meet.