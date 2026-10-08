Nivea Provides Positive Update About Her Cancer Diagnosis

"They gave me information on the success rate of the drug with other patients and other people," Nivea explained. "I'm very spiritual and I believe in omens and stuff like that so... a nurse that was there, I guess, during one of the rounds while I was in the hospital at Emory, came and her name was written on the board. I didn't even get to meet her, but she spelled her name just like my mom, who's deceased. My mom's name is Yvonne, but she doesn't spell it with the 'e' like people typically think. It was on the board, and I'm like, 'Oh my lamb, that's my mama telling me to trust Dr. Vale, to trust that I'm in the right hands.'"



The medication comes in the form of two pills that she takes once a day. She was only diagnosed a few months ago, so the doctor told her that they had to monitor her progress while she took the drug. She still experiences symptoms like exhaustion and bleeding, but says she's more well off than others with the disease.



"I'm not complaining at all," she said. "Dr. Vale and his team has been running continuous blood tests.. it has definitely helped. I'm so grateful that he told me, 'You're going into remission.'"



Now that she's recovering, Nivea is also making a comeback to music. She gave Tamron and the audience a special preview of her new song "Ferris Wheel" coming soon. Watch Nivea open up about her diagnosis and treatment below.