Offset Drops New Single With Don Toliver From His Upcoming Solo Album

Offset and Don Toliver never miss when they link up. The two artists previously collaborated on "Worth It" from Offset's 2023 album, SET IT OFF. Before that, they had worked with Quavo on Don's song "HAD ENOUGH" from JACKBOYS' 2019 LP.



The father of six shared a snippet of his next single just days after announcing the plans for his fourth solo album. Offset spoke with Paper Magazine and revealed the release date of his next project. In a separate Instagram post, he confirmed the album will be called GMFU (Got Me F**ked Up).



"I'm back to the music, and away from the bulls**t," he told the outlet. "I'm straight to the music, and I got some fire. I'm ready for the world to see what's happening, what's on my mind, what I've been thinking, what I been cooking up this whole time."



Look out for GMFU on October 23. Listen to "Every Night" on iHeartRadio now!