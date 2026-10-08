Offset Drops New Single With Don Toliver From His Upcoming Solo Album
By Tony M. Centeno
October 8, 2026
Offset and Don Toliver reunite for a new collaboration on the Atlanta rapper's upcoming solo album.
On Wednesday, October 6, Offset released his latest single, "Every Night" featuring Don Toliver. In the clip he shared, the 34-year-old artist flips Jodeci's "Freek'n You" while rapping his bars in a lavish casino. He shoots some dice at a craps table with a gorgeous model while performing alongside a beautiful showgirl in a peacock-inspired outfit. The duo's latest collaboration will appear on Offset's forthcoming solo album, GMFU.
"Every freaking night and every freaking day, I wanna freak your body in every freaky way," Offset raps.
Offset and Don Toliver never miss when they link up. The two artists previously collaborated on "Worth It" from Offset's 2023 album, SET IT OFF. Before that, they had worked with Quavo on Don's song "HAD ENOUGH" from JACKBOYS' 2019 LP.
The father of six shared a snippet of his next single just days after announcing the plans for his fourth solo album. Offset spoke with Paper Magazine and revealed the release date of his next project. In a separate Instagram post, he confirmed the album will be called GMFU (Got Me F**ked Up).
"I'm back to the music, and away from the bulls**t," he told the outlet. "I'm straight to the music, and I got some fire. I'm ready for the world to see what's happening, what's on my mind, what I've been thinking, what I been cooking up this whole time."
Look out for GMFU on October 23. Listen to "Every Night" on iHeartRadio now!