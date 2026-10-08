Olivia Rodrigo Calls Out 'Invasive' Speculation On Her Dating Life

Olivia Rodrigo is tired of everyone commenting on her relationships.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday (October 7), the you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love singer, 23, confirmed that she is single at the moment but called out the intense scrutiny over her dating life.

"It's so hard and kind of sad, especially because relationships are supposed to be something private," she said. "I feel like every time I go on a casual date with a guy, there's a picture of it on the internet, which feels really invasive."

THR noted that Rodrigo seemingly received backlash from some fans online criticizing her apparent involvement with someone who works in finance after she was seen on a few dates with a New York private equity associate over the summer. The discourse was made even stranger by the fact that he wasn't her boyfriend.

While she initially hedged that the public attention on her private life was "part of" being famous, she quickly realized how just how invasive it is, adding "it actually really sucks."

"It feels like you're being stalked and then judged for pictures," she said. "Like I said, I'm single, I don't have a boyfriend, and to be stalked outside of your home and then these pictures are being used as evidence that you're a bad person, it's just the craziest thing."

She added, "I know who I am, and I know what my values are and I just try to hold on to it at the end of the day. I wish that I could be 23 years old and experience life normally."