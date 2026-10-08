Police Investigate Possible Serial Killer In River Trail Deaths

Police in Lansing, Michigan, are investigating whether a serial killer may be responsible for five deaths along the city's River Trail over the past year. Lansing Police Chief Robert Backus addressed mounting community concerns during a press conference on Wednesday (October 2).

"One question that we are being asked is: 'Do we have a serial killer in Lansing?'" Backus said during the press conference. "What we need the public to know is that we are investigating all of these cases. They are all active investigations. And we are looking at the idea, or the possibility, that these may be related cases."

The five victims—all homeless men—died after being severely injured along a one-mile stretch of the Lansing River Trail between October 2025 and September 2026. The deaths share striking similarities that have led investigators to suspect a pattern.

The victims have been identified as Gino Chouinard, 54, who was found unconscious with head trauma on October 14, 2025 and died nearly two weeks later; Denis Dunnebacke, 70, who was discovered near the Kalamazoo Street Bridge with severe brain injuries and spinal fractures on July 9 and died a week later; Robert Smith, 57, who was found with severe head trauma on July 13 and died four days later; Daniel Lusk, 22, who was stabbed to death on August 20; and Louis Woodruff, 57, who was found unconscious with facial trauma on August 30 and died two days later.

Police believe the attacks occurred in the early morning hours while the victims were lying down, possibly sleeping. According to investigators, four of the men sustained blunt force trauma to their faces that does not appear to have been caused by a weapon. Lusk's death was different—he was stabbed.

"Based on how we found our victims and their surroundings, it would lead us to believe that this could be a pattern," Backus said.

Edward Joseph Smith, 23, has been charged with open murder in connection with Lusk's death. Police have not publicly identified suspects in the other cases.

The investigation faces significant challenges. Backus noted that the location on the paved River Trail and the early morning timing mean police lack witnesses and surveillance footage for much of the area.

Three deaths have been classified as homicides, while one remains undetermined. Police are still awaiting medical examiner findings in at least one case.

Authorities have increased patrols and camera coverage along the trail. They are also working with advocacy groups to keep homeless people away from the trail during early morning hours.

Lansing police ask anyone with information to call their dedicated tip line at 517-483-6023. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers and the department's social media sites.