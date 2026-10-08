Protests Continue Over School Conditions In France

In France, protests continue as demonstrators express their anger over the conditions in public schools. On Thursday (October 8), thousands gathered in Paris's Bastille Square, demanding improvements in education. The French education ministry reported that over 150 high schools remain closed, a decrease from the nearly 900 closures on Tuesday (October 6).

The protests, which began three weeks ago, are fueled by dissatisfaction with teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, and dilapidated school buildings. Students, supported by unions and progressive forces, are calling for urgent measures to address these issues. BreakThrough News reports that over 450,000 people participated in a nationwide student strike earlier this week.

The demonstrations have been marked by clashes with police, resulting in injuries and arrests. Amnesty International has raised concerns about the use of force by authorities, urging them to ensure that responses to protests are necessary and proportionate. According to Inbox.lv, 24 schools have been burned or ransacked since the protests began.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu acknowledged the students' concerns, stating that the government plans to present a response by the end of October. However, tensions remain high as the protests continue to gain momentum, with support from labor unions and progressive politicians.

WorldBrief notes that the protests have sparked discussions about the impact of austerity measures on education and the broader social issues facing France.