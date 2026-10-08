Roger Clemens To Get Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Legendary pitcher Roger Clemens will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (October 7) during a rally in San Antonio, Texas. Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner, expressed his surprise and gratitude, stating, "There wouldn't be another president I'd want to get it from."

President Trump praised Clemens as "maybe the greatest pitcher of all time" and reiterated his support for Clemens' induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, despite Clemens not being inducted due to allegations of steroid use. Trump highlighted Clemens' impressive career, which includes two World Series championships and 11 All-Star selections, and noted that Clemens never admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, previously awarded to athletes like Babe Ruth, Tiger Woods, and Jackie Robinson. Trump emphasized the significance of the award, calling it "a big step up from the Hall of Fame."

Clemens, who played for teams such as the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, was introduced by Trump at the rally. He expressed his appreciation for receiving the medal in his home state of Texas, calling Trump "a winner."

The announcement comes as Clemens continues to face challenges in gaining Hall of Fame induction due to the Baseball Hall of Fame's character clause, which considers personal conduct. Despite this, Clemens remains optimistic about his future in baseball history.