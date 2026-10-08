SEC Schools Clash Tonight As No. 2 Georgia Takes On No. 6 Alabama

No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama will clash in Tuscaloosa on Saturday in a highly anticipated Southeastern Conference matchup, with both teams entering the game unbeaten at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in SEC play. The contest, set for prime time at Bryant-Denny Stadium, has significant playoff and conference implications and could be shaped by severe weather linked to approaching Hurricane Isaias.

Georgia, led by senior quarterback Gunner Stockton, boasts the nation's highest-scoring offense, averaging 51.4 points per game and outscoring its first five opponents by a combined 190 points. Stockton is tied for sixth nationally in completion percentage (75.5%) and has thrown 13 touchdowns with just one interception. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, "I’m certainly very happy and pleased with where Gunner is as a player...Gunner’s done a tremendous job of that.”

Alabama, under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, counters with sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell, whose performances have lifted the Crimson Tide to an average of 49.6 points per game. Russell has passed for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns, rushing for four more scores, and is ranked third nationally in quarterback rating. DeBoer said, "Georgia is going to be our toughest challenge by far up to this point.”

Both teams have strong defenses, with Georgia allowing only 57.4 rushing yards per game and Alabama forcing a league-best turnover margin. The Bulldogs' defense, led by Raylen Wilson and Ellis Robinson IV, has forced 10 turnovers in five games.

The rivalry is among the most storied in college football, with Alabama winning 10 of the last 12 meetings, though Georgia snapped a recent skid by winning the SEC Championship Game last December. The stakes are high, as the winner will take a commanding position in the College Football Playoff race, while the loser faces the prospect of a rematch in the SEC title game later this year.

The game’s status remains under watch due to Hurricane Isaias, which is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to the area. Both schools and the Southeastern Conference are preparing contingency plans, but as of now, kickoff is still scheduled for Saturday evening.