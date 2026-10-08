TakeOff’s Mom May Call Quavo & Offset As Witnesses In Settlement Case

The case is currently based in Harris County, Texas, which is where TakeOff was killed in 2022. Davenport recently requested that the case be moved to a probate court in Fulton County, Ga., where most of the witnesses are based. She argued that she was TakeOff's primary caregiver and financial supporter throughout his life. Once he achieved success in the music industry, the late rapper bought her a home and covered her living expenses.



Ball disagrees with the change of venue and believes it should be handled where the initial lawsuit was settled. Davenport alleged that Ball was not involved with their son's life and didn't provide any financial or emotional support while she raised him as a single parent. Ball didn't dispute the allegations, but argued that his involvement in their son's upbringing didn't matter. He maintains that he's entitled to half of the undisclosed settlement.



“Kirsnick’s close family members, such as Quavo, and close friends such as Offset all reside in Georgia in the Atlanta/Athens area,” Davenport’s attorney argued over the summer. “None are in Texas. Kirsnick’s close professional colleagues reside either in the Atlanta area or states other than Texas. If the issues are heard in Texas, every potential heir and every single witness would have to incur the expense to travel to Houston.”



A judge has not ruled on the change of venue yet. The trial is set for May 2027.