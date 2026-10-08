Trump Backs Paxton In Texas Senate Race

President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton during a rally in San Antonio on Wednesday (October 7). Trump praised Paxton as "possibly the best Attorney General in the history of Texas" and urged his supporters to vote in the upcoming midterms, suggesting they should act as if he himself were on the ballot. Trump also warned that Texas would face destruction if Democratic candidate James Talarico wins the election.

This rally marks Trump's third visit to Texas in less than a month, as Republicans aim to maintain their hold on a state traditionally seen as a Republican stronghold. However, polling averages indicate Talarico is leading Paxton by approximately four percentage points in the U.S. Senate race, according to KSAT.

During the rally, Trump emphasized the importance of voter turnout, a key focus for Republicans in the midterm elections. He also criticized Talarico, calling him a "communist" and using the nickname "Talafreako." Trump warned that Texas could become similar to Democratic states like Illinois, New York, and California if Talarico is elected, as reported by The Hill.

Despite some tensions between Trump and Paxton, NBC News reported that Trump reaffirmed his support for Paxton, stating he has "no regrets" about endorsing him. Trump also took the opportunity to criticize other Democrats and promote his policies on border security and immigration.