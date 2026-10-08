Trump: No U.S. Strike On Iran Before Midterms

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (October 8) that the United States will not conduct military strikes on Iran before the upcoming midterm elections on November 3. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump emphasized that the U.S. is engaged in "productive discussions" with Iran, despite the ongoing conflict that has lasted nearly eight months.

President Trump stated that Iran is currently facing significant economic and military challenges. His announcement follows a report in The Atlantic suggesting he was considering immediate military action against Iran. Trump dismissed these claims, assuring that no attacks would occur before the elections.

As reported by Haaretz, the President is confident that an end to the conflict could be reached soon, possibly around the election period. Meanwhile, Reuters highlighted Trump's comments on the ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran.

The decision not to resume military strikes comes amid a tense geopolitical climate, with President Trump actively campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the midterms. The situation remains fluid, and the potential for future military action has not been entirely ruled out.