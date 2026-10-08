Trump Org Applies For .Trump Domain

The Trump Organization has applied for the .trump internet domain, aiming to create a dedicated online space for its operations. The application was submitted by DTTM TLD, LLC, a company linked to President Donald Trump's intellectual property holdings. According to CircleID, this move is part of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers' (ICANN) 2026 application round, the first since 2012.

The proposed .trump domain would be a brand top-level domain, meaning it would be exclusively used for Trump-affiliated businesses. This would allow the Trump Organization to manage its online presence under a unified naming structure, potentially covering its hotel, golf, licensing, and other commercial ventures. The application states that the domain "will remain tightly controlled to protect the integrity and trust associated with the Trump brand."

ICANN's 2026 application window opened on April 30 and closed on August 12, with the organization receiving 1,615 active applications from 481 applicants. These applications include proposals for corporate brands, generic terms, and emerging technology categories. The .trump domain is part of ICANN's largest expansion of the domain namespace in over a decade.

Approval of the .trump domain is not guaranteed. ICANN's evaluation process will assess technical, operational, and other requirements before any successful applicants can enter registry agreements and have their extensions added to the Internet's root zone. The Trump Organization's application follows a model used by other corporations with proprietary domain extensions, such as .microsoft and .sky.

The ICANN expansion also includes new rules for internationalized domain names, adding scripts like Javanese and Unified Canadian Aboriginal Syllabics. This expansion provides registry operators with vetted reference material for scripts that previously lacked second-level reference Label Generation Rules (LGRs).