Trump To Award Science Medals To Musk, Others

President Donald Trump honored several tech leaders and scientists at the Golden Age of Innovation Summit in Washington, D.C., on Thursday (October 8). The event, held at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, celebrated achievements in science and technology. Among the honorees were Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who received the National Medal of Science, and Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, were also awarded the same honor.

Additionally, Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. The summit highlighted the rapid advancements in science, particularly in artificial intelligence, which Trump referred to as super intelligence. According to CNBC, Trump expressed gratitude for the contributions of these leaders, emphasizing their role in maintaining America's leadership in innovation.

The awards come amid ongoing discussions about the regulation of artificial intelligence. While Trump has resisted stricter regulations, he recently secured a voluntary self-policing pledge from leading tech companies. Each award recipient has financially contributed to President Trump or Republican campaigns, as reported by PBS.

The event follows a recent lunch at the White House focused on AI, where Trump signed a "morally binding" document with tech leaders. The summit underscores the Trump administration's commitment to fostering innovation while navigating the challenges posed by emerging technologies.