USS Abraham Lincoln Returns Home After Record Deployment

The USS Abraham Lincoln returned to San Diego on Thursday (October 8) after a record-breaking 10-month deployment to the Middle East. Family and friends gathered to welcome the aircraft carrier back home, marking the end of a challenging mission.

During its deployment, the Lincoln supported the Iran war as part of Operation Epic Fury, enduring 265 uninterrupted days at sea. Reports of dwindling supplies, poor morale, and multiple suicide attempts among the crew drew national attention. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the carrier on Wednesday, awarding the crew the Presidential Unit Citation, the highest unit-level military decoration, for their significant achievements in combat. Hegseth praised the crew for their resilience and ability to adapt despite the hardships faced during the mission.

The deployment included 40 days of combat operations and a maritime blockade against Iran. According to PBS, the Lincoln and its strike group executed 3,693 combat missions, launched 450 Tomahawk cruise missiles, and sank 64 Iranian warships. Hegseth emphasized the importance of their mission, stating that President Donald Trump "tracked your activities from day one and couldn't be more proud of what you executed."

Despite initial downplaying of supply issues, Navy officials later acknowledged challenges, including reduced meal options and delayed resupply shipments. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao assured that four nutritionally balanced meals were served daily, though meal options were temporarily limited.

The Lincoln's deployment is the second of its kind to support the war against Iran, following the USS Gerald R. Ford's 326-day deployment. The USS George Washington relieved the Lincoln in August, and the USS George H.W. Bush is currently deployed in the Middle East.