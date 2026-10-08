War Secretary Pete Hegseth Visits Returning USS Abraham Lincoln Crew

The USS Abraham Lincoln is returning to its homeport in San Diego, California, after a record-setting 321-day deployment to the Middle East. On Wednesday (October 7), Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visited the aircraft carrier to meet with sailors and Marines who endured the lengthy mission. The deployment, which began on November 21, 2025, was marked by reports of dwindling supplies, poor morale, and multiple suicide attempts among the crew.

During his visit, Hegseth acknowledged the challenges faced by the crew, stating, "I realize I'm the only thing standing between you and home." He praised their resilience and announced that the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group would receive the Presidential Unit Citation, the highest unit-level military decoration, for their extraordinary heroism. Hegseth emphasized the importance of their mission to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, saying, "This historic mission is to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, which they will never get, full stop."

The deployment included 265 continuous days at sea without a port call, which drew significant scrutiny and concern over the crew's mental health and living conditions. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao confirmed that eight sailors attempted suicide during the deployment, but no deaths occurred. The ship faced supply shortages following an Iranian attack that destroyed the US Navy's base in Bahrain, a critical logistics hub.

Despite these challenges, the crew conducted numerous combat operations, including airstrikes against Iranian targets and enforcing a maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Hegseth highlighted their achievements, stating, "You have changed the arc of history."

The USS Abraham Lincoln is expected to arrive off the San Diego coast on Thursday (October 8). The Navy plans to continue addressing the mental health and supply issues that arose during the deployment.