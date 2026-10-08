Wife Of Maduro Denied Release In Court On Thursday

On Thursday (October 8), a U.S. district judge denied the release of Cilia Flores, wife of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, from jail due to health concerns. Flores, who appeared in court in Lower Manhattan, sought release to receive medical treatment for a cardiac issue. Her lawyers argued she should recover in a city residence with private security, but the judge noted she appeared healthier than at her initial arraignment in January.

Flores and Maduro, arrested during a U.S. military operation in Caracas on January 3, face charges of drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit torture. The new indictment, unveiled in a Manhattan federal court, accuses them of torturing political opponents and American citizens. If convicted, they each face a mandatory minimum of 50 years in prison. Both have pleaded not guilty to the initial charges and have yet to enter pleas for the new allegations.

Prosecutors oppose Flores' release, citing her as a flight risk and a potential danger to the public. They claim she has received adequate medical care while in custody. The couple's trial is scheduled to begin on June 1, 2027. U.S. prosecutors have accused Maduro of overseeing a system of repression and torture, with Flores allegedly aiding in its development. The allegations include torture methods such as electric shocks and beatings.

Despite the serious charges, Maduro and Flores maintain their innocence. Maduro's lawyer, Barry Pollack, stated that the former president denies the new charges and looks forward to defending himself in court. ABC News reported that the indictment detailed instances of torture against American citizens, allegedly used to facilitate prisoner exchanges with the U.S.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, exacerbated during Maduro's 13-year presidency. Human rights groups have long accused Venezuelan officials of torture, but this is the first time Maduro faces criminal charges related to these allegations. DW News noted that Flores, who served as Venezuela's attorney general and led its National Assembly, was a key figure in Maduro's administration.