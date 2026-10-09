7.7 Magnitude Earthquake In Panama Causes Tsunami Warnings

A strong earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck southern Panama on the Pacific side of the country on Friday (October 9), prompting tsunami warnings for much of Central and South America. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the epicenter was located 7.5 miles west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba, Panama.

According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, there is a potential threat of tsunami waves for the coasts of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Peru, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua, Colombia, and Ecuador. The warning comes as seismic activity continues along the South American arc, which is shaped by the subduction of the Nazca plate beneath the South America plate. This region is known for producing large, shallow earthquakes capable of generating tsunamis, as detailed by the SMS Tsunami Warning service.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has advised residents and those in affected coastal areas to remain alert and follow official guidance.

As of now, there are no confirmed reports of significant damage or casualties in Panama, but local agencies are assessing the situation. Emergency response teams are on standby, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The potential for aftershocks and secondary hazards remains, so residents in impacted regions are urged to stay informed through official channels.