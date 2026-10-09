Arlington County, Virginia Sues To Stop Trump Arch

Arlington County, Virginia, has filed a lawsuit to halt the construction of a 250-foot Triumphal Arch proposed by President Donald Trump near Arlington National Cemetery. The lawsuit, filed Thursday (October 8) in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, argues that federal officials, including the National Park Service, violated environmental laws by approving the project without a comprehensive review of its environmental impacts.

The proposed arch, which would be built at Memorial Circle near the cemetery, has sparked concerns among local officials and residents. Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti emphasized that the county had repeatedly raised concerns during the review process, but federal officials proceeded regardless. The county claims the project could worsen traffic congestion, disrupt emergency services, and affect nearby air traffic, particularly at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

According to the lawsuit, the National Park Service conducted only a cursory review instead of a full Environmental Impact Statement as mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act. Arlington County, with support from Democracy Forward, a legal advocacy group, is seeking a preliminary injunction to stop any construction until a thorough environmental review is completed.

The Trump administration unveiled plans for the arch in 2025, intending it to be a monument for the 250th anniversary of American independence. However, the project has faced opposition from veterans, preservationists, and local residents who argue it would disrupt the historic vista between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced last month that excavation work could begin soon, with the project expected to receive final approval by November 5. Despite these plans, Arlington County remains determined to challenge the project, citing significant potential harm to the community and environment.