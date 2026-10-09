BigXthaPlug Teams Up With Ava Max For New Single 'Burn' From Upcoming Album

BigXthaPlug's latest hit comes several days after he revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album, Better With Time. In a visual he posted to social media, a mountain of TVs revealed the artists who will appear on his fourth studio album. He recruited R&B artists Fridayy and Leon Thomas, along with pop star Ava Max. Rappers like GloRilla, Loe Shimmy, Lil Yachty, Belly Gang Kushington, Babyface Ray, and Ro$ama also throw down verses for the album.



The 28-year-old rapper has been promoting his upcoming album for the past three months. He first teased the tracklist in July and followed up with a preview of a song from the project. He first teased the album's first single, "LITE" featuring Belly Gang Kushington, in August and used the mugshot from his recent arrest as the cover photo.



Look out for BigXthaPlug's new album dropping October 30. Listen to his new song with Ava Max, "BURN," on iHeartRadio now!