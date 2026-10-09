Céline Dion Takes A Tumble Onstage In Mid-Performance Mishap

Céline Dion won't let a little fall stop her from putting on a show.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 58, took a tumble on stage during a recent concert at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France, as part of her Paris residency, per People. Dion was singing her 1998 song "Dans un autre monde" on October 7 when she slipped and lost her footing when her flared pants appeared to get caught on her heel.

The legendary singer didn't stay down for long, immediately getting back on her feet, flashing a thumbs up to the crowd and continuing the performance as if nothing ever happened, according to a video shared online.

Dion kicked off her highly-anticipated residency in September, making her triumphant return to the stage in an emotional first performance at Plenitude Arena on September 12. The show marked her first full concert in more than six years following the COVID-19 pandemic and her health struggles following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. After tearing up during her first song, she expressed her gratitude for everyone who showed up to celebrate the moment and sing along.

"There are many of you here tonight from all over the world. Thank you so very much for coming," she said during the show. "If it's your first time in Paris, I hope you fall in love with it, just like I did. Finally, it's amazing we are all together."