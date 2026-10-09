El-Sayed, Rogers Clash In Michigan Senate Debate

In a heated debate on Thursday (October 8) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers sparred over key issues as they vie for the U.S. Senate seat. The debate, hosted by NBC affiliate WOOD, focused on high fuel costs, the war in Iran, and healthcare policies.

El-Sayed criticized Rogers for supporting the war in Iran, attributing high gas prices to the conflict. He stated, "I don’t know about you, but when I go to the gas tank, I don’t feel like I’m winning." Rogers defended the military campaign, claiming it has significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities.

The candidates also clashed over healthcare. Rogers criticized El-Sayed's support for "Medicare for All," arguing it would increase taxes. El-Sayed countered that his plan would make healthcare more affordable for working families.

The debate, which was the first of two planned, highlighted the tight race between the candidates. According to a recent Fox News survey, 50% of likely voters support El-Sayed, while 49% back Rogers, a difference within the margin of error.

The outcome of this race could influence which party controls the Senate, impacting federal spending, healthcare legislation, and foreign policy. The seat is open as current Democratic Senator Gary Peters is not seeking re-election.

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