Florida Governor DeSantis Pulls Death Warrant For Inmate With Dementia

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has withdrawn the death warrant for William Lee Thompson, a 74-year-old death row inmate, canceling his execution that was scheduled for Tuesday (October 13). Thompson, who was convicted of the 1976 murder of 23-year-old Sally Ivester in North Miami, suffers from dementia, heart disease, and sepsis. His execution was to be the second scheduled for that day, following James Robertson, who remains set for execution at noon for a 2008 murder.

Governor DeSantis made the decision to withdraw Thompson's death warrant after concerns were raised about his mental capacity, including possible dementia. In September, DeSantis had temporarily stayed Thompson’s execution to allow for an evaluation by three psychiatrists. The results of this evaluation have not been disclosed. According to the Miami Herald, Thompson’s attorneys argued that his mental condition rendered him incompetent for execution.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that individuals who cannot understand the reasons for their execution due to mental incapacity cannot be put to death. Thompson's attorney, Brittney Lacy, filed an emergency petition detailing his severe health decline and mental disorientation, which included not knowing the current president and being unable to respond to questions.

The decision to halt Thompson's execution has been supported by advocates such as Grace Hanna, executive director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, who stated that executing Thompson would violate the Eighth Amendment. Meanwhile, Robertson's execution will proceed as planned.

Thompson's case has been prolonged over decades, with multiple trials and appeals since his initial conviction. His co-defendant, Rocco James Surace, died in prison in 1993. The brutal nature of Ivester's murder, which involved torture and assault, had a significant impact on the trial and subsequent legal proceedings.

For more details, visit the My Suncoast and CBS12 websites.