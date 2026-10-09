GA GOP Senate Candidate Blames Inflation On "Bidenomics"

In a heated debate on Thursday (October 8), Republican Representative Mike Collins blamed "Bidenomics" for the current inflation, challenging Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in their first face-off for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat. Collins criticized Ossoff for his support of President Biden's policies, arguing that tax cuts are essential for keeping more money in citizens' pockets.

The debate, hosted by WANF-TV in Atlanta, focused heavily on economic issues, with Collins asserting that the Green New Deal and other Biden-era policies have led to high prices. Ossoff countered by questioning Collins' support for President Trump's tariffs, which he argued have increased consumer goods costs. Despite repeated inquiries, Collins did not directly address why he backed the tariffs.

Collins also defended Trump's economic strategies, emphasizing that tariffs help create a fair trade environment, particularly benefiting Georgia's ports. He attributed rising prices to Biden's policies and criticized the administration for halting the Keystone Pipeline, which he claimed would have reduced energy costs.

Ossoff, who currently leads in the polls, highlighted Collins' ties to controversial figures and policies, accusing him of supporting Trump's unfounded claims about the 2020 election. Collins, however, focused on issues like border security and criticized Ossoff's stance on healthcare and election policies.

With Election Day approaching, both candidates aimed to sway Georgia voters, but the impact of their exchanges remains uncertain. The candidates are scheduled to meet again for another debate on Tuesday (October 13).