Guinness Closing One Of Its Two Breweries In The US

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe, just outside Baltimore, Maryland, will close its doors for good on Sunday (November 1, 2026), after welcoming more than two million visitors since its 2018 opening. According to a notice filed with the Maryland Department of Labor, 174 Aramark employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closure. The brewery’s last day open to the public will mark the end of an era for the local beer scene and fans of the iconic Irish brand.

Parent company Diageo cited rising operating costs, changing consumer habits, and ongoing economic pressures as the main reasons for shutting down the massive visitor destination. The brewery had scaled back its primary production facility and laid off workers as early as 2023, leaving only its experimental taproom operational in recent years.

When the Halethorpe site opened, it quickly became a community staple, drawing 400,000 visitors in its first year and hosting popular events like St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and local festivals. However, the economic landscape for large-scale breweries has shifted, with escalating costs and changing drinking habits making it difficult for such venues to stay profitable. Diageo stated, "After careful consideration and analysis of our supply footprint, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our manufacturing facility in Relay, Maryland," according to a statement shared by the Brewers Association of Maryland.

Despite its popularity, the brewery never produced the traditional Guinness stout found in American pubs—those beers are still imported from Dublin, Ireland. The closure will leave the brand’s Chicago Open Gate Brewery, which opened in 2023, as the only Guinness experimental taproom in the United States, with other locations remaining abroad in Dublin and London.

To support the Baltimore community, Diageo announced a $250,000 fund for local nonprofit organizations partnered with the brewery over its eight-year run. Anyone hoping for a final visit to the Halethorpe location has until November 1 to enjoy one last pint and say goodbye to the team that brewed more than 700 unique beers for Maryland drinkers