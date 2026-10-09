Gunna Launches 'SB THE LABEL' & Reveals Three New Signees

“It only felt right to start that chapter alongside my brothers Casper Bluff, Nechie, and Dracc, who are the first artists signed to the label," he adds. “For me, this is about stepping into a new role, expanding what I can create, and building something that represents where I’m headed next.”



Gunna celebrated the launch of his label by dropping his new single "pop it," which is his first independent release. He also dropped the official music video directed by Spike Jordan. The visuals feature his new artists and special guest star Coco Gauff. The song will appear on Gunna's upcoming album Splurge. Gunna announced "pop it" earlier this week. In the announcement he posted on Instagram, the Grammy-nominated artist revealed the song's cover art and shared a visual preview of the intro.



Watch the music video for "pop it" below.

