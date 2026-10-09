ICE Shooting In New York City

An investigation is underway following a shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in New York City on Thursday (October 8). Reports indicate that ICE agents shot and wounded a man inside a car during an enforcement operation in an Upper Manhattan neighborhood. The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that the shooting involved "federal law enforcement agents." The wounded man is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Both the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. This incident comes amid heightened tensions surrounding immigration enforcement and federal operations in the city.

In a related incident earlier this week, a former U.S. Army soldier named Andrew Arrabaca was involved in a violent protest outside a Manhattan federal office building, which houses ICE offices. Arrabaca, 43, set off fireworks, lit a fire, and shot a pellet gun, injuring three people before being subdued by security officers. Arrabaca made anti-ICE and anti-government statements during his arrest, according to FBI officials.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the earlier incident, though it has not been classified as terrorism. No charges have been announced against Arrabaca as of yet.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed relief that no one was seriously injured in the earlier attack and confirmed that a suspect is in custody. The federal building involved has been a focal point for protests against immigration policies.