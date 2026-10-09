Jessica Biel Gets Candid About 'Finally' Feeling Like Herself Again After Having Kids

By Sarah Tate

October 9, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Biel is feeling confident in herself as she readies for the release of her first film in almost a decade.

Biel recently spoke with People ahead of the premiere of her new project Matchbox the Movie, her first film in nine years, and why she felt now was the perfect time to make her return to the big screen. The actress, 44, explained that she is "finally" feeling like herself again more than a decade after becoming a mom. She shares two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, with husband Justin Timberlake.

"After you have kids, your body does crazy things," she said. "And you're like, 'When is this body ever going to feel like mine again?' And I think, finally, I have an 11 year old and a 6 year old now, and I kind of feel like myself again after 11 years, which sounds crazy."

Matchbox the Movie is available to stream on AppleTV starting October 9.

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