Katie Zacharia Named White House Press Secretary

By iHeartRadio

October 9, 2026

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Photo: Terry Wyatt / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Katie Zacharia has been appointed as the new White House press secretary, replacing Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August to spend more time with her family. President Donald Trump announced Zacharia's appointment on Friday (October 9) via a Truth Social post, praising her "unblemished record of support" and her loyalty to the Make America Great Again movement.

Zacharia, a conservative commentator and lawyer, currently serves as a senior communications advisor for Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social. She briefly worked at the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year. Her background includes a law degree from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law and a stint as general counsel for Fix California, a conservative nonprofit organization.

President Trump expressed confidence in Zacharia's ability to deliver strong results as the new press secretary, stating that she has the respect of the media, the American people, and his administration. According to BBC, Zacharia has been active in Republican politics for most of her adult life, including working as an intern for the Republican National Committee and for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Bush administration.

Zacharia's appointment comes amid President Trump's concerns about public relations efforts overshadowing his administration's accomplishments. NBC News reported that Trump recently acknowledged the need for better promotion of his administration's achievements.

As the sixth press secretary in President Trump's two administrations, Zacharia will face the complex task of managing relationships with the press and coordinating media strategies. Her start date and further details about her role have yet to be announced.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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