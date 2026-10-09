Katie Zacharia Offered White House Press Secretary Job

Reports indicate that Katie Zacharia has been offered the role of White House press secretary, succeeding Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August to focus on her family. Zacharia, a 41-year-old conservative commentator, briefly worked at the Department of Homeland Security and currently serves as a senior communications adviser for Truth Social, President Donald Trump's social media company.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Zacharia's appointment is expected to be confirmed soon. Bloomberg reports that Zacharia will take over the position from Leavitt, who served as President Trump's lead spokesperson since the beginning of his second term.

Zacharia's appointment has been reported by multiple sources, including The Daily Beast and The Washington Examiner. The latter notes that Zacharia will continue to serve as an outside adviser to Trump even after Leavitt's departure.

The New York Times first reported Zacharia's appointment, highlighting her previous role under Kristi Noem at the Department of Homeland Security. As Zacharia steps into this new role, she will become the latest face of the White House press team under President Trump.