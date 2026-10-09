Mike Ditka Dead At 86

Mike Ditka, the legendary football player and coach, has passed away at the age of 86. His family announced his death on Friday (October 9). Ditka, a Hall of Famer, was a key figure in the history of the Chicago Bears, both as a player and a coach. He led the Bears to victory in Super Bowl 20 and was the first tight end to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ditka's career began when he was drafted fifth overall by the Bears in the 1961 NFL Draft. He quickly made a name for himself by redefining the tight end position, known for his ability to both block and catch passes. In his rookie year, he caught 56 passes for 1,076 yards and 12 touchdowns, setting a new standard for tight ends. He played for the Bears until 1967, before moving on to the Philadelphia Eagles and later the Dallas Cowboys, where he won his first Super Bowl as a player in 1971.

After retiring as a player, Ditka transitioned to coaching, eventually becoming the head coach of the Chicago Bears. His tenure as coach was marked by his fiery personality and his ability to inspire his team to greatness. In 1985, he led the Bears to a Super Bowl victory, cementing his legacy in the sport.

Ditka's impact on football was profound, as he was known for his fierce determination and competitive spirit. His family remembered him as "the heart of our family," and his influence will be felt for generations to come.

For more on Ditka's career and legacy, visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame and NFL.com.