More Consumers Considering Using AI For Holiday Shopping

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, a growing number of consumers are planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) to assist with their holiday shopping. According to a new report from YouGov, 34% of likely holiday shoppers intend to use AI this year, more than doubling last year's figures. The primary motivation for using AI is to find the best prices.

However, concerns about AI's reliability persist. The report indicates that 56% of AI shoppers worry about receiving inaccurate or outdated information. Despite these concerns, the trend of using AI tools for shopping continues to rise, especially among younger demographics like Gen Z and Millennials.

In the United States, YouGov Profiles data reveals that over half of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers are from these younger generations. This group is particularly tech-savvy, using AI and other digital tools to research products and compare prices.

The Adobe Digital Insights report forecasts that AI-driven traffic to retail sites will grow by 130% year-over-year during the holiday season. This growth highlights the increasing role of AI in shaping consumer behavior and driving online sales.

As the holiday shopping season unfolds, retailers are adapting to these changes by leveraging AI to enhance customer experiences and optimize sales strategies. With AI becoming an integral part of the shopping journey, consumers are expected to continue embracing this technology to make informed purchasing decisions.