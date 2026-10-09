Newsom Signs Law Requiring Companies Reveal Any Links To Slavery

California Governor Gavin Newsom has enacted a groundbreaking law mandating that large companies disclose any historical ties to slavery. The law, signed on Tuesday (October 6), applies to retailers and manufacturers in California with annual sales exceeding $100 million. These companies must review their records to determine if they or any related entities engaged in slavery-related activities, such as buying or selling enslaved people or providing financial services for such transactions.

Under the new legislation, companies are also required to outline measures they are taking to prevent slavery and human trafficking within their supply chains. This move aims to increase transparency and accountability among businesses operating in California.

The law is part of a broader effort to address historical injustices and ensure ethical business practices. It reflects a growing trend across the United States to confront and rectify past wrongs related to slavery and human trafficking.

While the law has been praised by many as a significant step forward, it may also face challenges from businesses concerned about the implications of such disclosures. Companies will need to comply by conducting thorough investigations into their historical records and current practices.

Governor Newsom's administration hopes that this legislation will serve as a model for other states looking to address similar issues.