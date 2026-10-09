Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To South African Jurist Navi Pillay

Navanethem "Navi" Pillay, a South African jurist and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the award on Friday (October 9), recognizing Pillay's efforts to promote peace and international law. Her selection came from a pool of over 280 nominees, including notable figures such as Pope Leo and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Pillay, 85, has had a distinguished career marked by her dedication to human rights and justice. Born in Durban, South Africa, to a family of Indian Tamil origin, she overcame significant racial and gender barriers under apartheid. In 1967, she became the first non-white woman to establish a law practice in Natal Province. During her career, she defended political prisoners and anti-apartheid activists, including Nelson Mandela, and exposed the unlawful detention and torture of activists by state security forces.

Her judicial career expanded internationally when she was elected as a judge to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) in 1995. As president of the tribunal, she presided over landmark cases, including the Jean-Paul Akayesu case, which established sexual violence and rape as acts of genocide under international law. Pillay later served as a judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.

Pillay's work has significantly impacted international law, particularly in strengthening institutions and addressing war crimes, political repression, and gender discrimination. Currently, she serves as a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide.

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, awarded on the 125th anniversary of the prize, comes with an award of 12 million Swedish kronor. Pillay's recognition highlights her lifelong commitment to justice and human rights, making her one of the most respected international jurists of our time.