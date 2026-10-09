Rap Rising: Cardi B Debuts New Song 'Don't Chart' From 'GTA VI' Soundtrack

By Tony M. Centeno

October 9, 2026

Cardi B is the latest artist to drop new music for the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack.

On Friday, October 9, the Bronx native released her new song, "Don't Chart." On the song, produced Vinylz and Timbaland, Bardi delivers two gritty verses that will sound fire as players bust missions around Vice City, Leonida. Cardi gave fans a heads-up about her latest single earlier this week when she shared a photo of a grey sweater with "Baddie" on it to her Instagram Story. It's the same sweater that one of the main characters, Lucia, wears in the popular video game.

"Don't Chart" is one of several songs that arrived ahead of GTA VI's long-awaited release. Last month, Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records debuted six tracks from the project, including "That's It" by Yung Lean, Future, and Metro Boomin, as well as Travis Scott and Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo song "RHYNO." The 34-track project also features new music from PinkPantheress, Fred again.., Rauw Alejandro, Morgan Wallen, Fuerza Regida, and more. GTA VI drops on November 19.

Cardi B's new single from the GTA VI soundtrack sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. Our collection of fresh hip-hop hits also includes new music by Ovrkast., Gunna, BigXthaPlug plus more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.


WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Cardi B, "Don't Chart"

Ovrkast., STRIKING (Album)

ovrkast
Photo: Three Times Louder

Pitbull, Pitcoin (Album)

Pitbull
Photo: Mr. 305 Records

Johnny Venus, THE 11TH HOUR (Album)

Johnny Venus
Photo: Epic Records/Since The 80s
Lelo
Photo: 10K Projects

Berner, Sitting Bull (Album)

BERNER
Photo: Bern One Entertainment
DDG
Photo: Epic Records

Tobe Nwigwe, THE BRIDGE (Album)

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & Souls of Mischief, Clean Getaway (EP)

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE
Photo: 88Rising Records

Gunna, "pop it"

Offset featuring Don Toliver, "Every Night"

Doe Boy, "MR. WALK EM DOWN"

Jessie Reyez featuring Samara Cyn, "FOR SIXXX IN THE MORNIN"

Bruiser Wolf & Harry Fraud, "BILLBOARD BILLY"

Ray Vaughn, "Set It Off "

ScarLip, "Come Outside"

Young Nudy, "Who Dat Is"

Teezo Touchdown, "HONEYMOON NIGHT"

Trap Dickey, "Highway"

Delivery Boys, "Young Grasshopper"

LaRussell featuring Reecebeats, Tietta & Splash, "It's All Love"

Che Noir, "Grandma's Cookies"

KaMillion, "Wus Up"

BigXthaPlug featuring Ava Max, "Burn"

YFN Lucci, "hunnid PROBLEMS"

Lil Mosey featuring Hurricane Wisdom, "Lifestyle"

EZ MIL featuring Eminem, Hideyoshi & Neil Kaplan, "MADARA"

MeZ featuring T.I. & Deante' Hitchcock, "Way Too Much"

Co Campbell featuring Omega Sparx, "Glory In The Highest"

Cardi B
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices