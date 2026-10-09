Cardi B is the latest artist to drop new music for the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack.



On Friday, October 9, the Bronx native released her new song, "Don't Chart." On the song, produced Vinylz and Timbaland, Bardi delivers two gritty verses that will sound fire as players bust missions around Vice City, Leonida. Cardi gave fans a heads-up about her latest single earlier this week when she shared a photo of a grey sweater with "Baddie" on it to her Instagram Story. It's the same sweater that one of the main characters, Lucia, wears in the popular video game.

