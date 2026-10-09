Rap Rising: Cardi B Debuts New Song 'Don't Chart' From 'GTA VI' Soundtrack
By Tony M. Centeno
October 9, 2026
Cardi B is the latest artist to drop new music for the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack.
On Friday, October 9, the Bronx native released her new song, "Don't Chart." On the song, produced Vinylz and Timbaland, Bardi delivers two gritty verses that will sound fire as players bust missions around Vice City, Leonida. Cardi gave fans a heads-up about her latest single earlier this week when she shared a photo of a grey sweater with "Baddie" on it to her Instagram Story. It's the same sweater that one of the main characters, Lucia, wears in the popular video game.
"Don't Chart" is one of several songs that arrived ahead of GTA VI's long-awaited release. Last month, Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records debuted six tracks from the project, including "That's It" by Yung Lean, Future, and Metro Boomin, as well as Travis Scott and Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo song "RHYNO." The 34-track project also features new music from PinkPantheress, Fred again.., Rauw Alejandro, Morgan Wallen, Fuerza Regida, and more. GTA VI drops on November 19.
Cardi B's new single from the GTA VI soundtrack sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. Our collection of fresh hip-hop hits also includes new music by Ovrkast., Gunna, BigXthaPlug plus more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Cardi B, "Don't Chart"
Ovrkast., STRIKING (Album)
Pitbull, Pitcoin (Album)
Johnny Venus, THE 11TH HOUR (Album)
Berner, Sitting Bull (Album)
DDG, HIT-A-THON (Deluxe Album)
Tobe Nwigwe, THE BRIDGE (Album)
1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & Souls of Mischief, Clean Getaway (EP)
Gunna, "pop it"
Offset featuring Don Toliver, "Every Night"
Doe Boy, "MR. WALK EM DOWN"
Jessie Reyez featuring Samara Cyn, "FOR SIXXX IN THE MORNIN"
Bruiser Wolf & Harry Fraud, "BILLBOARD BILLY"
Ray Vaughn, "Set It Off "
ScarLip, "Come Outside"
Young Nudy, "Who Dat Is"
Teezo Touchdown, "HONEYMOON NIGHT"
Trap Dickey, "Highway"
Delivery Boys, "Young Grasshopper"
LaRussell featuring Reecebeats, Tietta & Splash, "It's All Love"
Che Noir, "Grandma's Cookies"
KaMillion, "Wus Up"
BigXthaPlug featuring Ava Max, "Burn"
YFN Lucci, "hunnid PROBLEMS"
Lil Mosey featuring Hurricane Wisdom, "Lifestyle"
EZ MIL featuring Eminem, Hideyoshi & Neil Kaplan, "MADARA"
MeZ featuring T.I. & Deante' Hitchcock, "Way Too Much"
Co Campbell featuring Omega Sparx, "Glory In The Highest"