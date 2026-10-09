Rihanna Suggests She’s Got Over 100 Unreleased Songs In Her Vault

“If there are 10 products in a vault, then I have at least 17 vaults," she said with a grin.



If our calculations are correct, that means Rihanna's got at least 170 unheard tracks in her secret stash. The Grammy Award-winning singer didn't confirm the number herself, but it makes sense since she hasn't released a full-length album in a decade. Earlier this year, Rihanna celebrated the 10th anniversary of her previous album, ANTI. She's released a couple of solo tracks and hopped on collaborations with prominent artists over the years, but has not shared concrete details about her ninth studio album.



Rihanna's revelation about her unreleased music comes days after she reportedly teamed up with JAŸ-Z for the next chapter of her beauty business. Hov's capital venture firm, MarcyPen Capital Partners, is reportedly set to acquire a 50 percent stake in Fenty Beauty. Find out more about their partnership from The Breakfast Club below.