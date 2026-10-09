Tate McRae Explains Why Viral Gold Paint Moment 'Wasn't Sexy At All'

By Sarah Tate

October 9, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Tate McRae is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at one of her most viral moments.

The "sports car" singer, 23, stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday (October 7) where she spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about the viral stunt from her headlining set at Lollapalooza on August 2 when she ended her performance by taking a dip into a bathtub and emerging covered in glimmering gold paint, per People.

"Me and my creative director [Ludovic de Saint Sernin] had been dreaming of it for so many months," she said. "We just had this vision of getting a bathtub on stage ... it sounds insane."

However, while the reveal may have been mesmerizing to witness, especially those in the festival crowd, McRae explained that it wasn't as glamorous as it seems.

"It's like Nickelodeon slime," she said. "It wasn't sexy at all. I'm like lying in the bathtub like trying to put it on my body. And then I'm like crawling out of the bathtub."

Despite how unsexy the details of pulling off the move seemingly were, McRae said it was "so fun" to do and is "so happy we pulled it off."

Watch the "greedy" singer explain how the moment came to be in the video below.

Tate McRae
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