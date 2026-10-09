Trick Daddy & Trina Will Host Hip-Hop Radio Station In ‘GTA VI’
By Tony M. Centeno
October 9, 2026
Trick Daddy and Trina are back on the air in Grand Theft Auto VI.
On Thursday, October 8, Rockstar Games revealed its lineup of hosts for GTA VI's radio stations. The video game will feature six radio stations for different genres, including "Dirty South Classics" hosted by Trick Daddy and Trina. The station will also play notable records from the Dirty South era of hip-hop, like David Banner and Lil’ Flip's "Like A Pimp," JT Money & Solé's "Who Dat," and "Born N Raised" by DJ Khaled featuring Trick Daddy, Rick Ross & Pitbull.
“Dirty South Classics — that’s us… Me and Trina been representing Miami and the South from day one… We still here, we still working, and we still making history," Trick said in a statement.
It's not the first time Trick Daddy and Trina have rocked the airwaves together, and it won't be the last. Trick went on air last year as the guest host of Papa Keith's afternoon slot at 103.5 The Beat in Miami, while Trina currently serves as the voice of the station.
Other radio stations on GTA VI include the Spanish-inspired Cocoteo FM hosted by "El Martillo" (who is voiced by Bad Bunny), and AfroBank FM hosted by Burna Boy and Palms Trax. The announcement was made before Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records dropped Cardi B's new song "Don't Chart" from the official soundtrack. GTA VI: The Album holds 34 tracks featuring Travis Scott, Rauw Alejandro, Fuerza Regida, Yung Lean, Future, Metro Boomin, and more.
Grand Theft Auto VI and its soundtrack arrive on November 19.