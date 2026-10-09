Trick Daddy & Trina Will Host Hip-Hop Radio Station In ‘GTA VI’

Trick Daddy and Trina are back on the air in Grand Theft Auto VI.



On Thursday, October 8, Rockstar Games revealed its lineup of hosts for GTA VI's radio stations. The video game will feature six radio stations for different genres, including "Dirty South Classics" hosted by Trick Daddy and Trina. The station will also play notable records from the Dirty South era of hip-hop, like David Banner and Lil’ Flip's "Like A Pimp," JT Money & Solé's "Who Dat," and "Born N Raised" by DJ Khaled featuring Trick Daddy, Rick Ross & Pitbull.

