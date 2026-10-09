Trump Announces Diesel Deal With Russia

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (October 9) that Russia will supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets. The announcement followed what Trump described as a "highly successful discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump shared the news via a post on Truth Social, stating that Russia will supply an additional 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons shortly thereafter.

The agreement comes amid ongoing discussions between Russia and the U.S. regarding sanctions relief and potential ceasefire arrangements in the Black Sea region. According to the Kyiv Independent, Russia is seeking relief from U.S. sanctions and has linked the proposed energy truce to these negotiations.

Trump emphasized that the deal is a "great announcement" for diesel prices, which have remained high despite increased oil flow from the Strait of Hormuz. He assured that prices will decrease significantly, benefiting American farmers, ranchers, and truckers. Trump also reiterated that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

The diesel supply agreement is expected to face scrutiny, as it coincides with intensified Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As reported by LBC, the diesel shipments depend on the condition of Russia’s refineries, with a total of 3 million tons expected to be delivered in the near future.

The deal is part of broader geopolitical negotiations, with Russia reportedly seeking to strengthen its position by causing damage to Ukraine's power systems. The i24 News reported that Russia may also press for the release of frozen Russian assets as part of these discussions.