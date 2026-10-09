Trump To Skip Alabama-Georgia Game Due To Hurricane

President Donald Trump has decided not to attend the Alabama-Georgia football game scheduled for Saturday (October 10) in Tuscaloosa due to the impending threat of Hurricane Isaias. The White House confirmed on Friday that Trump canceled his visit as the hurricane approaches the Gulf Coast, prioritizing the safety of first responders and law enforcement who are preparing for the storm.

Hurricane Isaias, a Category 3 storm, is expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast on Friday evening, bringing damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and widespread power outages. According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph or higher could impact Central Alabama, including Tuscaloosa, which is under a tropical storm warning.

Despite the severe weather threat, the highly anticipated college football game between Alabama and Georgia remains on schedule for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday. The University of Alabama is coordinating with public safety and emergency management officials to ensure the safety of attendees.

President Trump, who had also planned a stop in Tennessee, emphasized that his decision was made to avoid diverting resources from storm preparations. He expressed hope that the game would proceed as planned and mentioned his intention to visit both teams at a later date. Trump is still expected to travel to Clarksville, Tennessee, for a rally on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Hurricane Isaias, and college football officials are discussing potential impacts on the game. For more information, visit DC News Now and WBRC.