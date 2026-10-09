Unclear If Firing Squad Execution Of Fort Hood Shooter Will Be Public

The execution of Nidal Hasan, the former Army psychiatrist responsible for the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, remains shrouded in uncertainty regarding its public broadcast. On Thursday (October 8), Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that Hasan's execution by firing squad would be livestreamed, emphasizing the need for public awareness of the consequences of such crimes. However, President Trump later stated on Friday (October 9) that the decision to livestream the execution had not been finalized.

Hasan, who killed 13 people and injured 32 others, has been on military death row since his 2013 conviction. The planned execution, set for December 3 at Fort Hood, Texas, would be the first public execution in the U.S. since 1936 and the first by firing squad since World War II. While the Pentagon confirmed plans to livestream the execution, legal experts suggest that Hasan could delay the process by filing a habeas corpus appeal in federal court.

The proposal has sparked significant controversy, with critics comparing it to practices in authoritarian regimes. The Guardian reported that the United Nations warned against the livestream, citing it as a potential breach of human rights. NPR highlighted concerns from religious leaders and politicians, including Archbishop Paul Coakley, who condemned the plan as a "barbaric promotion of a culture of death."

The execution's public nature has drawn criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic Senator Chris Murphy have both expressed their disapproval, with Murphy labeling the plan as "medieval." Reuters noted that some experts argue the livestream could increase transparency, while others fear it could serve as propaganda for extremist groups.

As the debate continues, it remains uncertain whether Hasan will pursue legal action to challenge the public display of his execution, potentially delaying the proceedings.