Vigils, Rallies Held Over Cornell Gang-Rape Allegation

On Thursday (October 8), rallies and vigils were held across the United States in response to how Cornell University has managed a gang-rape allegation. The case involves a former student, known as Jane Doe, who claims she was gang-raped by several members of the Chi Phi fraternity in 2024. Jane Doe has filed a civil lawsuit, but no criminal charges have been made.

The university has hired former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to lead an independent review of its procedures for handling sexual assault allegations. According to PBS, Jane Doe's lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, stated that she was misled about the status of the criminal investigation. The investigation was reportedly halted shortly after it began, with Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten deciding not to pursue charges.

The case has sparked nationwide protests, with more than 150 events organized to express solidarity with Jane Doe and demand changes in how sexual assault cases are handled on college campuses. ABC7NY reports that Yates will examine Cornell's response to the incident and assess its practices against federal and state laws.

The allegations have led to significant unrest on campus, with students staging sit-ins and boycotting campus services. The New York Attorney General, Letitia James, has been appointed as a special prosecutor to reopen the investigation. PBS notes that the university has already expelled and suspended some students following its own investigation.