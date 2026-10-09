Watch: Sheryl Crow Shares Heartfelt Reminder That 'Having Someone In Your Corner Is A True Blessing'

Sheryl Crow was “living in this moment” as she created her 12th studio record.

Pick You Up arrived on Friday (October 9). The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member’s 7-track album “marks the latest chapter in Crow’s extraordinary career, bringing together her unmistakable voice, timeless songwriting and the honest, human perspective that have defined her music for more than three decades,” according to a press release announcing the project’s debut. Crow wrote and produced Pick You Up, reminiscent of her iconic ‘90s sound, alongside longtime collaborator Jeff Trott.

“I find I go to songwriting these days to make sense of what is going on inside and all around me,” Crow said in a statement. “These songs were all born of the experience of living in this moment. There is so much chaos and information coming at us that it can feel overwhelming and paralyzing. My hope is that when you hear these songs, you feel that this is only of a moment and that life is a beautiful gift worth sharing.”

“Freight Train” “Perfect” “Pick You Up” “Flat Earth” “I’ve Got Your Number” “Heaven Help Us” “Freedom Bus” (feat. Jesse Welles)

Crow, who is touring with country megastar Kenny Chesney in 2027, premiered the title track’s music video on Friday. “Pick You Up” is described as “a song of encouragement about the importance of having an ally or friend who stands by you through life’s ups and downs. Crow says the song is a reminder that while it can take time to figure out how life works, having someone in your corner is a true blessing,” the press release states. Watch the video below, and find Crow’s full album on iHeartRadio here.